Off the charts high!! Very airy and cerebral yet nice potent body numb as well. I have fibromyalgia T1D neuropathy, and just had surgery. I have zero pain, and I'm not freaking out about this new virus or being quarantined right now. I am happy and comfortably numb. 😊
Very nice strain. Nice, light headiness that brings about a deep appreciation for a station on Pandora called Deep Forest. Feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon, which this weekend is. Certainly recommend this to anyone.