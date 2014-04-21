ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Colorado Chem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Colorado Chem.

Effects

24 people reported 146 effects
Euphoric 62%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 37%
Anxiety 20%
Arthritis 12%
Bipolar disorder 12%
Fibromyalgia 12%
ADD/ADHD 8%
Dry mouth 33%
Anxious 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 16%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

33

Avatar for GangaGirl802
Member since 2018
Puts you in the couch. Some paranoia and anxiety preventing 5 stars, but it's a great strain for a chill night at home
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
Off the charts high!! Very airy and cerebral yet nice potent body numb as well. I have fibromyalgia T1D neuropathy, and just had surgery. I have zero pain, and I'm not freaking out about this new virus or being quarantined right now. I am happy and comfortably numb. 😊
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Jami388
Member since 2016
Nice head high along with the body as well. Comforting and soothing. This strain gets 5 Stars from me!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Photos

Avatar for Dosleader1
Member since 2019
Amazing taste, amazing smoke. All around an amazing strain.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
Fantastic sativa! The flower is absolutely beautiful, the buds are amazing and the smoke and taste is what you want. Very happy with this Colorado Chem
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Wendland77
Member since 2018
This was very smooth to smoke. It was soft to the touch and truly beautiful in rick dark green tones.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Steeltoro
Member since 2019
Very nice strain. Nice, light headiness that brings about a deep appreciation for a station on Pandora called Deep Forest. Feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon, which this weekend is. Certainly recommend this to anyone.
Reported
feelings
