Colt 45 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 45 and Slurricane. Colt 45 is a potent and flavorful strain that combines the sweet and fruity flavors of Gelato 45 with the gassy and earthy aromas of Slurricane. Colt 45 is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Colt 45 effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Colt 45 when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and appetite loss. Bred by unknown breeders, Colt 45 features flavors like fruity, gassy and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Colt 45 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Colt 45 may leave you feeling calm, euphoric, and munchy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Colt 45, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







