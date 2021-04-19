stock photo similar to Gelato 45
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Gelato 45
Gelato 45 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Sherbet. Gelato 45 has a sweet flavor profile with subtle hints of earthy pine. Gelato 45 is a fan favorite because of its mood-boosting abilities that pair great with social activities. Those who smoke this strain often say it tends to bring on fits of the giggles. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato 45 for relieving symptoms related to depression and anxiety.
Gelato 45 strain effects
Gelato 45 strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Depression
- 13% of people say it helps with Pain
Gelato 45 strain reviews46
h........1
April 19, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
b........8
October 13, 2020
Relaxed
S........t
November 10, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Gelato 45 strain genetics
Gelato 45 grow information
Growers say Gelato 45 buds are marked by a dusting of trichomes and colors that are dark green and occasionally blue.