j........y
November 28, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
To the nose, it’s such a clean, pleasant smell, much like fresh dried laundry with that slight citrus kick. The flavor profile on this is Spicy peppery, sweet, lemon citrus. It’s a nice solid Indica that creeps up on you. I look for an Indica that hits like a baseball bat, and this is one of those strains. Starts off on the body with a bit of a tangle, then creeps its way down and works its way. Really nice behind the eyes. Definite potential for couch lock with this one.
h........a
August 25, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I believe this one of the best strands for sleep. If you got shit to do don’t smoke this one.
m........7
September 3, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice strain, only had dabs of it but could absolutely taste the vanilla notes at the end. Very soft dab, not harsh and cough-y. I'm a big fan. Good for chilling and for getting stuff done.
f........4
November 9, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great smooth smoke, smells very pungent. The pheno I had was leaning more towards the white runtz and the taste was incredible. Z terps with an extra vanilla berry boost. Grower was Strane in MD. Great genetics. I found 1 seed in an ounce and a half and I am saving it.
k........2
November 26, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love the head high and sleep vibez 💤
M........e
July 19, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I got this via B’s trees (great packaging btw) and it is simply one of my new faves. First off hats off to B’s this is some gorgeous bud. Deep purple and dark green and just crystallized to perfection. As for the effects it’s my new favorite after work strain. I’d say it’s slightly Indica leaning because it has a slight body high, but nice and heady. Great for relaxing with a video game or just unwinding.
a........9
August 25, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Linalool is the dominant terpene and it’s hella relaxing and sedating. Very much enjoyed
j........t
March 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Picked up an 8th of Strane. Very solid. Dense dark purple buds. Small in size, but this is actually my personal preference. I find I can smoke this any time of day. Excellent for social situations, makes me very chatty. Mellows me out without putting me down. Decent body effects that help with my neuropathy. Slight mood boost. Nothing crazy, but as stated, a very solid option to keep in your arsenal. Just all around good experience with no real cons.