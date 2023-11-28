To the nose, it’s such a clean, pleasant smell, much like fresh dried laundry with that slight citrus kick. The flavor profile on this is Spicy peppery, sweet, lemon citrus. It’s a nice solid Indica that creeps up on you. I look for an Indica that hits like a baseball bat, and this is one of those strains. Starts off on the body with a bit of a tangle, then creeps its way down and works its way. Really nice behind the eyes. Definite potential for couch lock with this one.