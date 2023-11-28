Compound Z reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Compound Z.

write a review

Compound Z strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Compound Z strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    26% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Compound Z reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
November 28, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
To the nose, it’s such a clean, pleasant smell, much like fresh dried laundry with that slight citrus kick. The flavor profile on this is Spicy peppery, sweet, lemon citrus. It’s a nice solid Indica that creeps up on you. I look for an Indica that hits like a baseball bat, and this is one of those strains. Starts off on the body with a bit of a tangle, then creeps its way down and works its way. Really nice behind the eyes. Definite potential for couch lock with this one.
5 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I believe this one of the best strands for sleep. If you got shit to do don’t smoke this one.
5 people found this helpful
September 3, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very nice strain, only had dabs of it but could absolutely taste the vanilla notes at the end. Very soft dab, not harsh and cough-y. I'm a big fan. Good for chilling and for getting stuff done.
4 people found this helpful
November 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great smooth smoke, smells very pungent. The pheno I had was leaning more towards the white runtz and the taste was incredible. Z terps with an extra vanilla berry boost. Grower was Strane in MD. Great genetics. I found 1 seed in an ounce and a half and I am saving it.
4 people found this helpful
November 26, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Love the head high and sleep vibez 💤
2 people found this helpful
July 19, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
I got this via B’s trees (great packaging btw) and it is simply one of my new faves. First off hats off to B’s this is some gorgeous bud. Deep purple and dark green and just crystallized to perfection. As for the effects it’s my new favorite after work strain. I’d say it’s slightly Indica leaning because it has a slight body high, but nice and heady. Great for relaxing with a video game or just unwinding.
2 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Linalool is the dominant terpene and it’s hella relaxing and sedating. Very much enjoyed
2 people found this helpful
March 24, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Picked up an 8th of Strane. Very solid. Dense dark purple buds. Small in size, but this is actually my personal preference. I find I can smoke this any time of day. Excellent for social situations, makes me very chatty. Mellows me out without putting me down. Decent body effects that help with my neuropathy. Slight mood boost. Nothing crazy, but as stated, a very solid option to keep in your arsenal. Just all around good experience with no real cons.
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Compound Z

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...