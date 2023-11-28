stock photo similar to Compound Z
Hybrid

Compound Z

Compound Z is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and White Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Compound Z is a gassy and fruity strain that has a sweet and spicy flavor profile with notes of vanilla and tar. It also features a happy and relaxing high that can help with chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Compound Z is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Compound Z effects include feeling sleepy, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Compound Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and headaches. Bred by Cream of the Crop Gardens, Compound Z features flavors like gassy, fruity, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Compound Z typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Compound Z has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is one of the most trichome heavy strains on the market, and often looks like it has just been sprayed with crystals. It is a potent and balanced strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Compound Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Compound Z

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Compound Z strain effects

Reported by 15 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Compound Z strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Insomnia
    26% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Compound Z products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Compound Z near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Compound Z strain reviews15

November 28, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
To the nose, it’s such a clean, pleasant smell, much like fresh dried laundry with that slight citrus kick. The flavor profile on this is Spicy peppery, sweet, lemon citrus. It’s a nice solid Indica that creeps up on you. I look for an Indica that hits like a baseball bat, and this is one of those strains. Starts off on the body with a bit of a tangle, then creeps its way down and works its way. Really nice behind the eyes. Definite potential for couch lock with this one.
5 people found this helpful
August 25, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I believe this one of the best strands for sleep. If you got shit to do don’t smoke this one.
5 people found this helpful
September 3, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Very nice strain, only had dabs of it but could absolutely taste the vanilla notes at the end. Very soft dab, not harsh and cough-y. I'm a big fan. Good for chilling and for getting stuff done.
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight