z........s
September 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Really good strain for those with adhd, or even anxiety. It hits at strong 87/100 on the body high. Makes you feel like your sitting warm water which I kinda like. Taste is fresh pine, with a bit of some gas behind it, I give the taste a 78/100. It’s also good for those who wants to do something mellow like painting, nature walks, etc, lets you take in everything everything around you. With the combination of the sativa kicking in after a couple tens of minutes. Hybrid being 40% sativa : 60% indica , something I personally prefer in my hybrids for this renown effect, it takes a good 80/100. Overall I recommend it over a bunch of strains, if you can find it, total score is a 85 from me.
d........b
September 7, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Very up lifting. Kept me focused
T........f
September 7, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Relaxing yet uplifting. Very delicious flower with strong haze notes.
s........n
November 4, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
One of my favorite strains! I have a medium list of my favorites, and a short list of strains I did not like. This made it to my all time favorites! I usually dab, but this was a solid 9/10.
b........5
September 26, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
I Loved it, from a mom of three that needed some energy I cleaned my whole house!!
p........f
October 31, 2024
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I personally love Concrete Jungle. It’s one of my favorite strains, it really gives a nice relaxed and chill feeling.
r........9
August 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
It actually feels like a weight has been lifted off of my shoulders. Very cerebral high, with great boost to focus. No couch lock. Little bit of a headache and dry eye though.
f........r
March 9, 2024
Creative
Happy
Awesome strain