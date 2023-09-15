Really good strain for those with adhd, or even anxiety. It hits at strong 87/100 on the body high. Makes you feel like your sitting warm water which I kinda like. Taste is fresh pine, with a bit of some gas behind it, I give the taste a 78/100. It’s also good for those who wants to do something mellow like painting, nature walks, etc, lets you take in everything everything around you. With the combination of the sativa kicking in after a couple tens of minutes. Hybrid being 40% sativa : 60% indica , something I personally prefer in my hybrids for this renown effect, it takes a good 80/100. Overall I recommend it over a bunch of strains, if you can find it, total score is a 85 from me.