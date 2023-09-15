stock photo similar to Concrete Jungle
Hybrid

Concrete Jungle

Concrete Jungle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between LA Confidential and Tangerine Haze. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. With its unique lineage, Concrete Jungle brings together the relaxing qualities of an indica with the uplifting characteristics of a sativa. Concrete Jungle features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Concrete Jungle's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and focused. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while maintaining mental clarity, making it suitable for various activities. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Concrete Jungle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without being overly sedating. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Concrete Jungle features flavors like earthy pine, citrus, and a subtle hint of spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Concrete Jungle typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're navigating the demands of a busy day or looking for a way to unwind without feeling overly heavy, Concrete Jungle offers a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the chance to experience Concrete Jungle through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Concrete Jungle

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Concrete Jungle strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Concrete Jungle strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • PTSD
    37% of people say it helps with PTSD
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Concrete Jungle products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Concrete Jungle near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Concrete Jungle strain reviews8

September 15, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Really good strain for those with adhd, or even anxiety. It hits at strong 87/100 on the body high. Makes you feel like your sitting warm water which I kinda like. Taste is fresh pine, with a bit of some gas behind it, I give the taste a 78/100. It’s also good for those who wants to do something mellow like painting, nature walks, etc, lets you take in everything everything around you. With the combination of the sativa kicking in after a couple tens of minutes. Hybrid being 40% sativa : 60% indica , something I personally prefer in my hybrids for this renown effect, it takes a good 80/100. Overall I recommend it over a bunch of strains, if you can find it, total score is a 85 from me.
9 people found this helpful
September 7, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Very up lifting. Kept me focused
2 people found this helpful
September 7, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Relaxing yet uplifting. Very delicious flower with strong haze notes.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Concrete Jungle strain genetics