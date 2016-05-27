ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Cookie Jar
  2. Strains
  3. Cookie Jar
  4. Reviews

Cookie Jar reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Jar.

Avatar for Sidemocean760
Member since 2019
$100 Ounce in Oceanside hooked it up
Avatar for ThaDrDaBs
Member since 2018
Tasted very good, and it really helped with my headache.
Avatar for Weedforpain
Member since 2018
I have tried several strains looking for my "GoTo,"it! I suffer chronic pain from nerve impingment. I use an oral form of in CBD. I smoke Cookie jar strain,it gives just enough THC benefit for my anxiety and depression. This strain has a Sativa effect to motivate,but an overall Indicate relaxation...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for peachyme
Member since 2018
Was looking for something for nighttime. This was the ticket, smooth flavorful hits. Felt energetic for about 25 minutes and then was ready for bed.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for xenm
Member since 2017
this strain knocked me out 15-20 minutes after smoking it. Full body high and makes me so lazy and sleepy . i would only recommend smoking this if you are trying to pass out
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TuffDreamer18
Member since 2017
perfect for going to sleep. theres that head high that comes on right away, but that couchlock kicks in shortly. great taste similar to GSC. love this stuff!
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bluecollar
Member since 2016
I heard from the cultivator here in town that this is a "Forum Cut" of Girl Scout Cookies.... another top shelf flower..Ü. In Illinois there are so many strains to choose from, we are slowly getting it. Everyone wants to take pride in the process from cultivator to budtender. Pharmacannis got this s...
ArousedEuphoric
Avatar for Reaperman420
Member since 2016
Man just one bowl of this stuff and my whole body and mind just feel so calm and light. This stuff is the bomb
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed