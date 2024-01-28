Cosmic Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cosmic Candy.
Cosmic Candy strain effects
Cosmic Candy strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
j........s
January 28, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Awesome smell and great taste 🤤
Z........6
January 28, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Hash Rosin by Dank CZAR Really fire, I felt relaxed, my mind stimulated, and heavy behind the eyes my favorite triple whammy I look for in my consumption. It was SO smooth on my Puffco, most rosin is but this was amazing.
n........8
January 17, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This share is a fire strain! It gives the effects you def love as an indica lover! You get a nice buzz and relaxing high. I enjoy this strain it taste like cotton candy.