Cotton Purple Chem reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cotton Purple Chem.

Avatar for tazman2014
Member since 2013
body numbing
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DrippingAnus
Member since 2018
I smoked this one of my first times smoking alone and it was one of the best strains I’ve ever smoked. This strain got me so high that I planned on getting up and going inside, sat back down and stayed there for an hour.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for JunoWolf
Member since 2016
perfect down the middle split between indica and sativa. Hits you in the head first, then your body some time later.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DayTripper7711
Member since 2014
This is a wonderful strain. It's terpene profile is incredible and the high is extremely well balanced.
Avatar for katishazolla
Member since 2016
Very relaxing, and it gives a peace of mind state for me. Absolutely enjoying it 😌🖖🏻
Avatar for infinidro
Member since 2014
Who makes up these names? Anyway, this strain is...SOLID! Wow. Imbibed a bowl of this and I'm flying high. I have a high tolerance (smoke several bowls per day), but just a bowl of this stuff and I'm feeling great. 'Bout to hid the hay, and this seems like a good strain for nighttime so far—very re...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for chinkeye
Member since 2015
Very uplifting, relaxed, mellow high. I like my herb like that.
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted