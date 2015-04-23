Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I smoked this one of my first times smoking alone and it was one of the best strains I’ve ever smoked. This strain got me so high that I planned on getting up and going inside, sat back down and stayed there for an hour.
Who makes up these names?
Anyway, this strain is...SOLID! Wow. Imbibed a bowl of this and I'm flying high. I have a high tolerance (smoke several bowls per day), but just a bowl of this stuff and I'm feeling great. 'Bout to hid the hay, and this seems like a good strain for nighttime so far—very re...