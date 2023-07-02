Coughy Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coughy Cake.
Coughy Cake strain effects
Coughy Cake strain flavors
Coughy Cake strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
m........5
July 2, 2023
Happy
Tingly
dabbing this strain is a new experience. I tried these after a long day at work no thc all day, and when I dabbed this strain I was instantly chill I felt it within 5 minutes I would have to say i definitely do recommend this strain for anyone trying to go on a nice trip to zupiter and back
j........2
June 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Bought this strain about a week ago love it! First off, the taste is great! VERY smooth exhale with just right amount of flavor so it’s not overbearing and harsh at all. The name “Coughy” is anything but. Don’t let the name fool you! The high sneaks up a bit slow at first but then escalates into a great overall high. Great uplifting body high while at the same time the mind can relax AND accomplish goals or things that need to be done. Yes this is a sativa, but I feel like there’s a bit of indica in there to smooth it all out as I haven’t felt paranoid on it ever. Def would recommend for a daily driver at any hour. No dry mouth, hungry horrors or dizziness. This is a great clean high. Will be buying again for sure!
K........2
December 12, 2023
Energetic
Happy
It's good. I had taken a sedative earlier so I maybe able to feel any anxiety trippy feeling right now. Good saliva tho!
D........3
January 27, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Get this fairly regularly from MAC in Chicopee MA. It's their proprietary strain but it's a good one. Tastes really good, breaks up nicely and burns smooth. Nice energetic high without anxiety. Highly recommend. Also recommend getting it from MAC if possible, it's theirs so it's not only cheaper there but tends to be fresher
A........o
August 20, 2023
Dizzy
Headache
Wasn't pleased. Wasted 68 bucks. It's a saliva expect anxiety and paranoia