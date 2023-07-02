Bought this strain about a week ago love it! First off, the taste is great! VERY smooth exhale with just right amount of flavor so it’s not overbearing and harsh at all. The name “Coughy” is anything but. Don’t let the name fool you! The high sneaks up a bit slow at first but then escalates into a great overall high. Great uplifting body high while at the same time the mind can relax AND accomplish goals or things that need to be done. Yes this is a sativa, but I feel like there’s a bit of indica in there to smooth it all out as I haven’t felt paranoid on it ever. Def would recommend for a daily driver at any hour. No dry mouth, hungry horrors or dizziness. This is a great clean high. Will be buying again for sure!