Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Count Chunkula.
Count Chunkula reviews
g........c
September 21, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Not my top of all time but a very good daytime indica. Not energized, not relaxed but you just feel good. Won't motivate you to move around but won't make it not want to.
G........a
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
All around awesome strain 👌🏼 flavor, aroma, smoke. Perfect man m, the folks Local Grove really know what they’re doing and are passionate about their product 🖤
R........r
August 25, 2024
As consistent and as steady as weed can get count chunkula always delivers the same diesel lemon delicious… Specifically from local Grove in Monroe, Michigan great product… Always on my list when I go to Michigan…
W........9
September 26, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of my current favorites, checks all the boxes for me! Love the euphoric mental boost and also mellow body vibes, and the terps are great! Gassy Sweet Cereal with a diesel finish. Highly recommended