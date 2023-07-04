stock photo similar to Coup d'état
Coup d'état
Coup d'état effects are mostly calming.
The name for Purple City Genetics’ new strain, Coup d'état, is a bit of misnomer—it does anything but incite violence. This hybrid of THC Bomb and GovernMint Oasis from the esteemed Bay Area breeders instead offers consumers an immediate, joyful serenity, delivered on a cloud of woodsy, tangy, and earthy terps. Coup d'état works in all forms, from eye-popping flower in deep green tones with diamond-like trichomes to hash to vapes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coup d'état, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
