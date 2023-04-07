stock photo similar to GovernMint Oasis
Hybrid

GovernMint Oasis

GovernMint Oasis is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. GovernMint Oasis is often as much as 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GovernMint Oasis’ effects include sleepy, tingly and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GovernMint Oasis when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and insomnia. Bred by Purple City Genetics, GovernMint Oasis features flavors like herbal and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of GovernMint Oasis typically ranges from $50–$70. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GovernMint Oasis, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



GovernMint Oasis strain effects

Reported by 54 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Hungry

Relaxed

GovernMint Oasis strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
GovernMint Oasis strain reviews54

April 7, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great bud!! Absolutely love both parents too. (GMOxGush mints) Was a little disappointed at first cuz i wasn’t too high but a few minutes after I was finished smoking, it hit me good! I definitely recommend this for anyone looking for help with sleep or to stimulate your appetite. Awesome for chilling and watching tv or having some naked wrestling with someone 😜 it definitely can easily make you horny. Anyway it’s good stuff. Gotta at least try it, try anything once, but only the good ones are worth reviewing ✌🏼
32 people found this helpful
April 12, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Very good, purchased it 4× now. Cheap and always hits the spot!!! East to grow and even easier to make good. Very strong body high with come cerebral clarity. Most certainly a creeper as well give it 10 minutes before smoking more!
20 people found this helpful
May 11, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
Tingly
It's a needle and a haystack around my area but if you get a chance to get some and it's at a high percentage indulge I would recommend it for anybody who smokes all the time for your smoker who doesn't smoke all of the time I wouldn't recommend this in a high dosage matter of fact I wouldn't recommend anything in a high dosage for a noob but for those who travel those roads frequently what a must have
20 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight