Great bud!! Absolutely love both parents too. (GMOxGush mints) Was a little disappointed at first cuz i wasn’t too high but a few minutes after I was finished smoking, it hit me good! I definitely recommend this for anyone looking for help with sleep or to stimulate your appetite. Awesome for chilling and watching tv or having some naked wrestling with someone 😜 it definitely can easily make you horny. Anyway it’s good stuff. Gotta at least try it, try anything once, but only the good ones are worth reviewing ✌🏼