ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. THC Bomb
  • Leafly flower of THC Bomb

Hybrid

THC Bomb

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Hoppy

Calculated from 31 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 231 reviews

THC Bomb
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Hoppy

THC Bomb is the signature strain from Bomb Seeds, and as its name indicates, it was developed to have high THC levels. This bomb won’t completely knock you off your feet though. Plants are short but hardy and should mature in 7 to 9 weeks with large yields. Flowers will be large and have an even covering of bright orange hairs.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1229 reported effects from 167 people
Relaxed 56%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 37%
Creative 28%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 5%

Reviews

231

Show all

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Here's a trippy truth, Night and day difference in experiences. After a long day at work I stocked up on meds. This time I chose TCH Bomb. I got home, relaxed and smoked three bong rips. The effects were sedation and hunger, combined with deep thinking and great medicinal relief regarding my chron...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for andrew.bastien.37
Member since 2013
Oh my Jesus. This strain is just amazing. Most strains of weed get me paranoid. Well let me tell ya: this bud is just awesome. It is very potent, and the smell makes your mouth water. My friend and I got smoked out after not even 1.5 grams. The only downside I can say that this has is the munchies. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Shoebizzle
Member since 2010
Very mellow, makes me horny most of the time also, Very very fun
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungrySleepy
Avatar for rebelgrrrl
Member since 2011
This is my all time favorite strain. I want to make this clear im talking bout T.H.C. Bomb OG specifically from T.H.C. van nuys. Im not sure if they are the same bomb. Anyway this strain is the best pain killer hands down. I have tried 80+ strains and this is the best. No side effects just straight...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for SamSimnitt
Member since 2012
Perfect medication. Very little side effects, just some dry mouth and slight dizziness. This bud will blow you up like a bomb. Comes outta nowhere and your body shuts off. KILLS ALL PAIN!!! Had the worst migraine, terrible muscle pains, and back aches, they were all 100% pain free.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Critical Kush
Critical Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More sleepyLeafly flower for MK Ultra
MK Ultra
More arousingLeafly flower for White Rhino
White Rhino
More popularLeafly flower for Chemo
Chemo
More hungryLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More myrceneLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

Strain
THC Bomb
First strain child
Bubble Bomb
child
Second strain child
Atomic Bomb
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of THC BombUser uploaded image of THC BombUser uploaded image of THC BombUser uploaded image of THC BombUser uploaded image of THC BombUser uploaded image of THC BombUser uploaded image of THC Bomb
more
photos
Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?
Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?