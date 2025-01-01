Cream Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Cream Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Cereal Milk. We are still learning about Cream Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cream Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.