Hybrid

4.6 8 reviews

Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk

This new strain from Cookies Fam is a cross of Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

