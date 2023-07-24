I bought a half oz (my medical dispensary was having a sale) to use to make cannasugar. it just finished drying today. I'm coming home from a Greenday show and can't wait to make a nice goodnight cup of coffee and see how it makes me feel. i will update this either tonight or at something this week. the stars are ONLY based on aroma and the look and feel of the buds. Also, I know it's a hybrid, but my budtender told me it was more on the indica side 🤷🏼‍♀️. ok! so, I had a cup of coffee with 3.5 tsps of my sugar. I wasn't feeling anything (it's been a VERY long day, so I wasn't exactly patient, lol). made another cup with another 3.5 tsps... let's see... been about an hr and don't feel much. slightly inspired, a nice NON- JITTER FILLED energy boost, and a slight calm. idk if it'll change or not, but I'll let yall know.