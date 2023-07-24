Creamsicle reviews
d........3
July 24, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Shits gas
J........3
August 4, 2023
Dizzy
I didn't like it much. it was a very dry leafy type of strain...didn't burn good. and I felt like it made me really emotional. couldn't stop crying. also made me dizzy and gave me a headache.
j........r
August 4, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very stoney, nice to smoke on lunch
e........4
April 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got this today listed as a sativa. I got nice frosty popcorn nugs. It has a sweet pungent smell and tastes very sweet and smooth. I found it very head stoned like most sativas and it also relaxed me and kept my anxiety at bay.
l........3
April 14, 2024
Aroused
Happy
This strain was smooth and had creeper sedative effect the flavor was great and the high is mellow
m........0
August 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I bought a half oz (my medical dispensary was having a sale) to use to make cannasugar. it just finished drying today. I'm coming home from a Greenday show and can't wait to make a nice goodnight cup of coffee and see how it makes me feel. i will update this either tonight or at something this week. the stars are ONLY based on aroma and the look and feel of the buds. Also, I know it's a hybrid, but my budtender told me it was more on the indica side 🤷🏼♀️. ok! so, I had a cup of coffee with 3.5 tsps of my sugar. I wasn't feeling anything (it's been a VERY long day, so I wasn't exactly patient, lol). made another cup with another 3.5 tsps... let's see... been about an hr and don't feel much. slightly inspired, a nice NON- JITTER FILLED energy boost, and a slight calm. idk if it'll change or not, but I'll let yall know.
o........e
June 13, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
If u have had the pleasure of having the real Cream you def would not give 1 star because your plug is trash. Next time don’t smoke trash from the Block
N........8
November 4, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
2 bowls out of a water bong and I’m a solid 8/10!!