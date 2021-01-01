Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Crescendo #11

Crescendo #11

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
Relaxed
Happy
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 8 reviews

Crescendo #11 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Crescendo #11. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Crescendo #11 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Crescendo #11 effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

8 people reported 27 effects
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Cramps
12% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Crescendo #11

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Crescendo #11 reviews8

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight