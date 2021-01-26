Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Crescendo #11
  5. Crescendo #11 Reviews

Crescendo #11 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crescendo #11.

Crescendo #11 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
30% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Cramps
10% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain

Crescendo #11 reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Coffee
10% of people taste the flavor coffee
Earthy
10% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
10% of people taste the flavor flowery

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Crescendo #11 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...