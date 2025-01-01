Cretan
aka Cretan Red
Cretan is a weed strain that come from Arcadian hashplants from the country of Greece. Cretan is 13 to 15% THC. Delicorganic is the original breeder of Cretan, Kalamata Red and Arcadian Greek landraces. Effects are like those of other Greek cannabis cultivars such as Kalamata Red: energetic and creative in small doses, but at higher doses very intense, calming, and mildly trippy. Aromas and flavours are herbal, hashy, and woody, with eucalyptus, helichrysum, turmeric, and dittany. Cretan is a fast-flowering strain with an incredible range of aromas, it has a complex cannabinoid profile including minor cannabinoids, medium-high THC, and markedly low CBD. Cretan and kalamata Red are certified Greek landraces from phylos bioscience and the original breeder of these genetics is Greek breeder Delicorganic.
