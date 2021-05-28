Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Critical Orange Punch
  4. Critical Orange Punch Reviews

Critical Orange Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Orange Punch.

Critical Orange Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms

Critical Orange Punch reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
33% of people taste the flavor berry
Mango
33% of people taste the flavor mango
Orange
33% of people taste the flavor orange

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Critical Orange Punch near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...