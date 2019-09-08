ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Critical Purple Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Purple Kush.

Avatar for MacBoii99
Member since 2018
Amazing to try, relaxing with sleepiness later through the effect, some euphoria of mixed with 1:1 cart as well. Cresco Reserve is doing right! Citrusy with some pine undertones if I’m not mistaken!
Avatar for ZOINKSxxSCOOBY
Member since 2019
FocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Medicated_in_PHL
Member since 2019
This is a great strain. I got it as a half gram of concentrate (sugar) from Cresco’s Reserve line. The top terpene is terpinolene which gives it a floral/vegetal flavor as well as limonene that gives it a citrus flavor. It reminds me of a perfect glass of high quality green tea. The effects are a v...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for EBKYOUNG
Member since 2018
Made me very sleepy, relaxed, I felt very good of this... Cresco Reserve did it right on those!!
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for d2amusic
Member since 2019
This is the best strain I've tried in the last year. It is from Cresco's "Reserve" and it is FIRE! My bottle was 33.9% THC. The highest I've purchased yet. The flavor is citrusy and strong. The high is strong as well yet functional. It was definitely worth the extra 5 dollars per eighth compared to ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed