This is a great strain. I got it as a half gram of concentrate (sugar) from Cresco’s Reserve line. The top terpene is terpinolene which gives it a floral/vegetal flavor as well as limonene that gives it a citrus flavor. It reminds me of a perfect glass of high quality green tea.
The effects are a v...
This is the best strain I've tried in the last year. It is from Cresco's "Reserve" and it is FIRE! My bottle was 33.9% THC. The highest I've purchased yet. The flavor is citrusy and strong. The high is strong as well yet functional. It was definitely worth the extra 5 dollars per eighth compared to ...