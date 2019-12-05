ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crockett’s Confidential
  4. Reviews

Crockett’s Confidential reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crockett’s Confidential.

Reviews

1

Avatar for RedTeamGo
Member since 2016
Straight funk. Different kinda smell. Smooth smoke. Very cool, chill stone similar to LA Con. Definitely indica. Deep fruit(not sweet) and earthy smell and flavor. Reminds me of fig. A really good bud that’s great for relaxing. Get some.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review