Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crockett’s Confidential.
Reviews
1
RedTeamGo
Member since 2016
Straight funk. Different kinda smell. Smooth smoke. Very cool, chill stone similar to LA Con. Definitely indica. Deep fruit(not sweet) and earthy smell and flavor. Reminds me of fig. A really good bud that’s great for relaxing. Get some.