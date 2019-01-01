Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coming from Crockett Family Farm, Crockett’s Dog is a cross of Guava Dog and their secret family strain. Buds come in a dense lime green structure with a lot of trichomes that put out a loud and pungent guava, grape, and kush smell. The strain works wonders for people with anxiety issues, as it may calm you down and put you to sleep.