  • Leafly flower of Crockett’s Dog

Hybrid

Crockett’s Dog

Crockett’s Dog

Coming from Crockett Family Farm, Crockett’s Dog is a cross of Guava Dog and their secret family strain. Buds come in a dense lime green structure with a lot of trichomes that put out a loud and pungent guava, grape, and kush smell. The strain works wonders for people with anxiety issues, as it may calm you down and put you to sleep.

