Hybrid

Guava Tartz

aka Guava Tart

Guava Tartz, aka Guava Tart is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Tartz x Crockett's Dawg, and bred by Crockett Family Farms. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Guava Tart is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Guava Tart typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Guava Tart’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Tart, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Guava Tartz strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Uplifted

Happy

Guava Tartz strain reviews7

June 11, 2024
This is some of the best bud I’ve smoked in a while! Definitely a nice head buzz mixed with feeling of relaxation and sense of focus. Been playing lots of Minecraft hahahaha. Pretty tasty out of the bong 👌🏽
3 people found this helpful
June 30, 2024
One of the best strains I had in an long time good head high 1000/10
2 people found this helpful
June 8, 2024
Burns nose and tongue. Kinda peppery. Don't like the taste at all.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

