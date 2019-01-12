Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
My local dispensary was out of the sativa I wanted, so I reluctantly tried this new strain that I'd never heard of called Crockett's Haze. I am so glad I did. What a fantastic strain, multi-layered strain. Two hits of this stuff from my dry herb vaporizer and I was extremely focused, euphoric, and f...
Crockett’s Haze by Heritage in Maryland, THC 23.4%, terps minimal
This flower is quite uplifting and energizing. Makes me want to go outside and do yard work! Earlier I vaped a bowl before I cleaned the bathroom. I take a medication for pain that makes me sleepy and this strain is highly motivating...