Crockett’s Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crockett’s Haze.

Reviews

5

Avatar for tbaby93
Member since 2017
One of the best strains out there. I am high as shit but able to function. No anxiety which is a double plus! Very satisfied! Please try!
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for chiefbigbong
Member since 2017
My local dispensary was out of the sativa I wanted, so I reluctantly tried this new strain that I'd never heard of called Crockett's Haze. I am so glad I did. What a fantastic strain, multi-layered strain. Two hits of this stuff from my dry herb vaporizer and I was extremely focused, euphoric, and f...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Butt...er...milk
Member since 2018
this is a vary ☝nice smooth taste
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mizzoh
Member since 2016
Crockett’s Haze by Heritage in Maryland, THC 23.4%, terps minimal This flower is quite uplifting and energizing. Makes me want to go outside and do yard work! Earlier I vaped a bowl before I cleaned the bathroom. I take a medication for pain that makes me sleepy and this strain is highly motivating...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyUplifted
Avatar for weediquette88
Member since 2016
Smoke some of this from the local compassion center. Purple hues in the nugs I had, very airy and cerebral high,Good for doing things like drawing and activities that keep your hands active!!!
