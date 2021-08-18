Crumpets reviews
w........h
August 18, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Although listed as a Indica I feel it’s the perfect strain for Mornings or Afternoons Having severe Nausea and body pains it helps with that and also allows you to do stuff
R........y
September 13, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Although listed as Indica, it’s effects are mixed. After a few hits it comes on more like a Sativa with focus inducing and uplifting effects. The taste is on the earthy side but mild and really not bad. After a while you can feel a wave of relaxation come over you but not so much you're out of the game. This strain did well to manage some nasty chronic pain without leaving me lethargic or sleepy. At 24.3% THC it kept a smile on my face and a warm tingly feeling through my body for a few hours. I’de say try it if you can.
M........4
August 7, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry eyes
I have a torn rotator cuff that hurts so bad 40 mg of edibles wasn’t helping. A few rips of Crumpets by Cresco through my Mighty and I have relief.
w........a
July 10, 2023
Creative
Focused
Crumpets, an Indica dominant hybrid. This is one of those strains that can become a favorite for a person like myself. I like for my smoke to take me to focus, creativity, and relaxation. I'm usually under a lot of stress, Crumpets immediately relaxed me. The taste is earthy all the way though, with a slight cheese taste at the back of your throat on exhale. The batch I smoked was 33% thc . The earthy taste throughout enhances the experience for me, because I'm an old school smoker. It's like stumbling upon some really fire Reggie, because it lacks the flavors you come to expect from loud strains.
t........0
March 9, 2022
Happy
Hungry
I felt nice and relaxed but it had me in the kitchen hunting a snack. 4 pop tarts and a sleeve of Ritz Crackers later I decided I wouldn't be able to fit through the door if I kept this strain in stock.
j........7
September 10, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Flavor is very sweet, has a euphoric feeling and instant head rushing high, great bud overall!
M........n
October 12, 2021
Energetic
Dry eyes
I wasn't a huge fan of Crumpets. It was just rather dull. Listed as an Indica, but felt more hybrid. Never got alert, tired or super relaxed. Had normal energy throughout. The smell, taste and texture were just mid-range. Not much euphoria or head high, just a stoned feeling. Wasn't super happy or giddy, but wasn't sad or depressed either. It was just a middle of the road strain for me. Did not bother my anxiety at all but also did not help for insomnia. To each their own, I hope you enjoy. Cheers!
m........5
March 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
I tried this strain in pre-roll form and it did not disappoint. The overall taste is similar to Creme Brulee, creamy smoke and not much when it came to caughing. I would highly recommend!