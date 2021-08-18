Although listed as Indica, it’s effects are mixed. After a few hits it comes on more like a Sativa with focus inducing and uplifting effects. The taste is on the earthy side but mild and really not bad. After a while you can feel a wave of relaxation come over you but not so much you're out of the game. This strain did well to manage some nasty chronic pain without leaving me lethargic or sleepy. At 24.3% THC it kept a smile on my face and a warm tingly feeling through my body for a few hours. I’de say try it if you can.