Crumpets
Crumpets is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 3 Kings OG and London Pound Cake. Bred by Cresco Labs, Crumpets is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Crumpets effects make them feel talkative, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crumpets when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Crumpets features an aroma and flavor profile of butter, tar, and woody notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crumpets, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Crumpets strain effects
