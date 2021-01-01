Loading…

Cyber Cake

Hybrid
Cyber Cake
stock photo similar to cyber cake
calmingenergizing
no flavors reported yet
top effect
creative

Cyber Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wifi #43 and wedding Cake. It’s an elite exotic from Fiore Genetics in California.

Cyber Cake effects

Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
100% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Cyber Cake reviews

write a review
Loading...
Similar to Cyber Cake

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Strain spotlight

