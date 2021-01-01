Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Cyber Cake
  5. Cyber Cake Reviews

Cyber Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cyber Cake.

Cyber Cake effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1 people reported 13 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
100% of people report feeling creative
Dizzy
100% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
100% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Lack of appetite
100% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
PMS
100% of people say it helps with pms

ReviewsNo Reviews

