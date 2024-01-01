stock photo similar to Daily Operation
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Daily Operation
Daily Operation is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Daily Operation is a cross of Pinnacle x Street Guru. Daily Operation is an indica hybrid with purple flowers, amazing bag appeal and gas terps. Leave a review for this strain.
