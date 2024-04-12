stock photo similar to Pinnacle
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Pinnacle
The strain name Pinnacle now refers to two distinct strains: a legacy hybrid Blue Dream x Hindu Kush; and a modern Slurty 3 x Gush Mints from breeders Purple City Genetics. This older strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica that's 20% THC, and generally not available. The modern Pinnacle is more of an indica hybrid and a monster yielder that turns purple and tests over 28% THC. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinnacle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Pinnacle strain effects
Pinnacle strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
Pinnacle strain reviews20
C........s
April 12, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
j........1
April 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
M........6
April 7, 2024
Happy
Tingly