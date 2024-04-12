stock photo similar to Pinnacle
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Pinnacle

The strain name Pinnacle now refers to two distinct strains: a legacy hybrid Blue Dream x Hindu Kush; and a modern Slurty 3 x Gush Mints from breeders Purple City Genetics. This older strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica that's 20% THC, and generally not available. The modern Pinnacle is more of an indica hybrid and a monster yielder that turns purple and tests over 28% THC. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinnacle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Pinnacle strain effects

Reported by 20 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Talkative

Pinnacle strain helps with

  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
Pinnacle strain reviews20

April 12, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Pretty damn enjoyable…Mellow feeling, Relaxed, although still talkative. This is a perfect strain for later in the evening or just even afternoon.
7 people found this helpful
April 15, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I’ve been a smoker for a long time and a lot flowers don’t impress me. I was definitely stoked with this one! It had an amazing buzz that was relaxing and gave me the feel goods. Definitely more Indica leaning. You won’t be disappointed. 😍
6 people found this helpful
April 7, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
I’ve searched far and wide and tried many strains to find the right one and this is the one! It provides a nice overall body high while keeping your mind clear.
2 people found this helpful
