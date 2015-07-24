ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Dance World reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dance World.

Avatar for Nya
Member since 2013
Light CBD strain. Good for relaxation and a solid sleep, but can also be used during daytime for a light happy effect.
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Jessica_Williams
Member since 2019
So it's a bit like that Mexican schwag I used to smoke in high school (late '80's), except no stems or seeds &amp; 10x stronger. The bud I have right now is about 9 months old &amp; has settled into a lime jell-o plus pine-sol flavor (think fresh urinal cakes, lol). Decent yield indoors (My bestie g...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for moeysyszlak1
Member since 2019
Just smoked this strain and it’s the best high I’ve had, very relaxing and fruity aroma!
Avatar for chaaanny
Member since 2015
I cannot speak for this strain if you’re using it for recreational purposes, but for medicinal purposes, this strain of RSO probably saved my life (literally). I use RSO Dance World twice daily to treat supposedly “treatment resistant” depression and anxiety. I can be sensitive to sativa/more activa...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ColonelBlimp70
Member since 2018
This strain is quite mild with an even balance of CBD/THC. I liken this strain more to alcohol rather than cannabis. To me the effects are very similar to a few Dry Martinis, with very little in the way of the usual effects of cannabis. I recommend this strain to those who have issues with pain, in...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CurtSr
Member since 2017
*foot tapping* ♪World Dancing♪ . . . Dance World~! This has an upbeat, uplifting, euphoric body and racy mind space feel to this strain. You can really explore with this strain because no matter how much you dose, you will not be couch locked.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for VictoriaWallace
Member since 2018
Growing this now as we speak. Definitely sativa type, with loose budspacing (is that a word?). Lot's of variation in height from plant-to-plant. My skunk no. 1's are flowering *much* earlier, and my DW's are all over the map; most are maybe 3 weeks from finishing &amp; one is just now showing frost....
Avatar for lmatter
Member since 2016
I wish this strain was more readily available. Helps with inflammation and arthritic issues in my neck so that I have no need for ibuprofen any longer. Subtle high which relaxes stiff muscles.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted