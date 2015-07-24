We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
So it's a bit like that Mexican schwag I used to smoke in high school (late '80's), except no stems or seeds & 10x stronger. The bud I have right now is about 9 months old & has settled into a lime jell-o plus pine-sol flavor (think fresh urinal cakes, lol). Decent yield indoors (My bestie g...
I cannot speak for this strain if you’re using it for recreational purposes, but for medicinal purposes, this strain of RSO probably saved my life (literally).
I use RSO Dance World twice daily to treat supposedly “treatment resistant” depression and anxiety. I can be sensitive to sativa/more activa...
This strain is quite mild with an even balance of CBD/THC.
I liken this strain more to alcohol rather than cannabis. To me the effects are very similar to a few Dry Martinis, with very little in the way of the usual effects of cannabis.
I recommend this strain to those who have issues with pain, in...
*foot tapping* ♪World Dancing♪ . . . Dance World~! This has an upbeat, uplifting, euphoric body and racy mind space feel to this strain. You can really explore with this strain because no matter how much you dose, you will not be couch locked.
Growing this now as we speak. Definitely sativa type, with loose budspacing (is that a word?). Lot's of variation in height from plant-to-plant. My skunk no. 1's are flowering *much* earlier, and my DW's are all over the map; most are maybe 3 weeks from finishing & one is just now showing frost....