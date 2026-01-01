Dark Heart Sugar Kushions is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, known for its dessert-forward flavor profile and deeply relaxing effects. Produced under the Dark Heart label, this terpene-rich cultivar blends sweet candy-like aromas with classic kush depth, delivering notes of sugary cream, vanilla frosting, earthy gas, and subtle berry or citrus undertones layered over a smooth herbal finish. Commonly driven by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Sugar Kushions offers a rich, flavorful smoke that balances sugary sweetness with calming earthy funk. Expect an uplifting euphoric onset that quickly melts into soothing body relaxation, stress relief, and tranquil mental calm, becoming increasingly sedating at higher doses. Smooth, heavy, and comfortingly mellow, Dark Heart Sugar Kushions is ideal for evening sessions, winding down after long days, or settling into a cozy, deeply relaxed state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!