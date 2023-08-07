Little bits of blue and purple in a bright green to dark green beauty of a bud. Hints of grape and the dry mouth of alien/chem bud. The great high of a strong savita with the tastes of a indica and the effects of anti-ADD/stress Marijuana. Overall a one of a kind experience and a wonderful medication for someone in need of these exact effects. I have Borderline personality disorder with, ocd, add/add, ptsd along with scoliosis up and down my spine and hip pain.