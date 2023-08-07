Dark Phantom reviews
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
t........k
August 7, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Anxious
Little bits of blue and purple in a bright green to dark green beauty of a bud. Hints of grape and the dry mouth of alien/chem bud. The great high of a strong savita with the tastes of a indica and the effects of anti-ADD/stress Marijuana. Overall a one of a kind experience and a wonderful medication for someone in need of these exact effects. I have Borderline personality disorder with, ocd, add/add, ptsd along with scoliosis up and down my spine and hip pain.
t........6
December 17, 2021
Hungry
It is a indica leaning hybrid THC 22.04% Smell is sweet and citrus Flavor is light and sweet Appearance is small buds that are on the dryer side
w........4
July 2, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Good for relaxing, munchies and giggling. Good strain for a movie or listening to your favorite tunes .
b........s
April 24, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Very potent has the hints of cherry and the GDP is overwhelming.... Perfect after work strain
t........0
January 19, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
I absolutely love the taste of this! Very strong citrus and kind of a woody chemical aftertaste but not a bad one. Definitely recommend it’s hitting pretty nice and very smooth! You will definitely feel nice! You definitely should try it.
t........n
September 13, 2023
Giggly
Happy
i love hybrid strains. It was very potent and didnt require much for it to activate. one of my favorite strains
t........k
Yesterday
Happy
Relaxed
Sweet skunky taste. Definitely a indica leaning hybrid. SUPER HIGH in myrcene. Definitely a pain reliever strain for sure. Using it as a night time smoke.
l........1
August 7, 2024
Giggly
Endless laughs. One of my top strains at the moment.