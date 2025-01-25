Dark Web reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dark Web.
Dark Web strain effects
Dark Web reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........1
January 25, 2025
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I got this strain in both flower & cured resin cart the flower is beautiful green, purple, and frosty with a sweet , berry, & pungent odor on the inhale it is very sweet and on the exhale its got a spicy tinge to it. Dark Web provided me with a very relaxing high while at the same time still being able to function. The cured resin cart from Alien Labs was exceptional as well provided the same deeply relaxing vibes with no stress or anxiety in sight perfect for a night of gaming with the boys & gals.
k........e
November 14, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
At first it has a peppery pungent scent once ground up it smells of citrus and fuel the effects set on quite quickly compared to other strains I’ve smoked over the last 10-12 years I felt a nice focused high set in then it became more relaxing this strain is great for nighttime use for those looking to sleep better and it also seems to help slightly with my nerve pain from sciatica caused by herniated discs
r........e
January 7, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I felt compelled to review after a quick search for the parents of this strain led me here and I noticed the description is exactly what I experienced. Strong gassy aroma with a little orange/earthy in the background. The taste is also Gas then the funky Orange Earth Cream at the end of exhale. Shortly after you feel euphoria and a slight body high setting in. I like. 👌
c........r
February 1, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Great mindset and buzz, in my top 5