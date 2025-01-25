I got this strain in both flower & cured resin cart the flower is beautiful green, purple, and frosty with a sweet , berry, & pungent odor on the inhale it is very sweet and on the exhale its got a spicy tinge to it. Dark Web provided me with a very relaxing high while at the same time still being able to function. The cured resin cart from Alien Labs was exceptional as well provided the same deeply relaxing vibes with no stress or anxiety in sight perfect for a night of gaming with the boys & gals.