The unmistakable taste of a Dawg with a touch of sweetness hinting at eucalyptus on my pallet by bong hits. A head no frontal lobe assault !like it's cousin Star Dawg but a more cultured massage of the frontal lobe high blending well soon after to keep those legs up on the sofa body high marriage makes for a good evening and bed time smoke. I'm not a star dawg fan but this Dawg Breath is going to tickle your senses in the right ways the dawg can including up and beg for.