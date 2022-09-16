Dawg Breath
Dawg Breath effects are mostly energizing.
Dawg Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Who let the Dawg Breath out? Award-winning California growers Green Dawg did. This Chem Dog offspring has serious bark and bite. Green Dawg crossed Motorbreath #15 to Motorbreath #15 F3—which means a whole heck of a lot of Chemdog and SFV OG genes expressing that chemmy, spicy, sour earth funk smell and taste. This doberman of a strain is a strong AF hybrid that works best as an after-work treat for getting super-lit and scarfing down. If you love Chem, OG, and GMO—meet your new best friend. Green Dawg sells Dawg Breath as ‘Puppies’—smaller buds with just as much ferociousness as the bigger dawgs.
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
