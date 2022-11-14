Dawg Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dawg Breath.
Dawg Breath strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Dawg Breath strain flavors
Dawg Breath strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dawg Breath reviews
m........3
November 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
The unmistakable taste of a Dawg with a touch of sweetness hinting at eucalyptus on my pallet by bong hits. A head no frontal lobe assault !like it's cousin Star Dawg but a more cultured massage of the frontal lobe high blending well soon after to keep those legs up on the sofa body high marriage makes for a good evening and bed time smoke. I'm not a star dawg fan but this Dawg Breath is going to tickle your senses in the right ways the dawg can including up and beg for.
h........q
September 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Like kissing a dog real hard on the lips