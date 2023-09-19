This one is highwayman x stardawg reading about dog strains there all dank .this one was very blonde in color with some red hairs .smoking it I was greated with nuts and blonde hash it has a incredible taste.this is also very rare so grab it if u see it .the buzz was great .got very ripped from this one .I would definitely grab this again if I ever see it again.i smoked my whole life to try this once .