Dawg Daze strain effects
Dawg Daze strain flavors
Dawg Daze strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
o........7
September 19, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
Sleepy
Taste like dawg shit
j........6
February 4, 2025
Creative
Giggly
Happy
This one is highwayman x stardawg reading about dog strains there all dank .this one was very blonde in color with some red hairs .smoking it I was greated with nuts and blonde hash it has a incredible taste.this is also very rare so grab it if u see it .the buzz was great .got very ripped from this one .I would definitely grab this again if I ever see it again.i smoked my whole life to try this once .