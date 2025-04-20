Dawgy Treats reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dawgy Treats.
D........1
Yesterday
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
When I got this from my guy, the first thing he said was "don't smoke this and relax or you're going to sleep" well needless to say I got the best sleep of my life!! A fluffy bud, so even in a grinder, you get a perfect breakdown. It's on the expensive side, but absolutely worth it!! The buds have a purplish tint to them mixed in the green, and the taste is smooth.