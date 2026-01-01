Day One is a potent hybrid from Whole Flower/Find that blends classic OG funk with bright lemon cake sweetness for a well-rounded sensory experience. Its aroma pairs earthy kush and citrus zest with sweet dessert notes, creating a smooth and memorable flavor profile. With high THC and rich terpene expression, Day One delivers balanced uplift and mellow body ease, making it a versatile choice for creative sessions, social moments, or relaxed enjoyment any time of day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.