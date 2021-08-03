Dead OP's OG
aka Dead OP OG
Dead OP's OG
DOO
Hybrid
Focused
Creative
Euphoric
Diesel
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Dead OP's OG effects are mostly calming.
Dead OP's OG, also known as Dead OP OG,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dead OP's OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dead OP's OG strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Dead OP's OG strain flavors
Dead OP's OG strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Dead OP's OG strain reviews(19)
z........3
August 3, 2021
J........7
November 9, 2022
7........o
February 15, 2024
