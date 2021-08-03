Dead ops is by far one of my favorite plants to grow and smoke! Let’s start on the cultivation side first these are the best genetics I have ever had the pleasure to grow. They produce time and time again consistent results frosty stink and sticky buds. The best part is no matter what you feed them heavy light you haven’t been able to stunt or slow them down. Growing dead ops gave me confidence. On the smoke side it was notes of citrus and burnt rubber making for a very unique and enjoyable taste. The high is energetic and euphoric making this one of my favorite day time strains I have tried so far I highly recommend this strain and can’t wait to harvest it again!