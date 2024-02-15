Dead OP's OG reviews
Reported by 19 real people like you
- 35% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
7........o
February 15, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Dead ops is by far one of my favorite plants to grow and smoke! Let’s start on the cultivation side first these are the best genetics I have ever had the pleasure to grow. They produce time and time again consistent results frosty stink and sticky buds. The best part is no matter what you feed them heavy light you haven’t been able to stunt or slow them down. Growing dead ops gave me confidence. On the smoke side it was notes of citrus and burnt rubber making for a very unique and enjoyable taste. The high is energetic and euphoric making this one of my favorite day time strains I have tried so far I highly recommend this strain and can’t wait to harvest it again!
g........s
February 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
I personally smoke Dead Ops OG about once a month and it’s always a pleasure! One of my favorite cultivars EVER. Sweet, skunky, notes of citrus. Dense flower structure, high THC content, extreme entourage affect with the extra cannabinoids, and easy to grow if you’re aloud to in your state. Don’t miss out on this cultivar
k........9
February 15, 2024
Just copped me some dead ops og after finding ZaZa on a podcast with the guys at From The Stash and Matt over at iCan. I've been on the hunt for some good quality genetics and ZaZa is so knowledgeable I had to pick up some of his genetics. My pheno hunt starts after my current run is complete. I will definitely make an updated review when I have some feedback on the grow.
m........4
February 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I can honestly say I put Dead Ops to the test! It can handle any growing conditions, and can take anything you throw at it. With nice dense buds that reak of gas and cheese, you want be disappointed. It has become a staple strain in my line up.
j........e
February 15, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Hands down one of the Best I've ever smoked and grew
E........9
February 15, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Such a great smoke
J........7
November 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Hands down, one of the best buds I've smoked in a while.. If you're looking for something to relax after a long day of taking shit at work, this will make you forget you went to work at all..
V........a
July 24, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
ZaZa Genetics Dead OPs OG is a very potent Cookies dominant hybrid. A Seedsman Seeds inspired breeding that was created by crossing seedsman Peyote Forum X seedsmans Gelat-OG. These two strains when combined create an absolute thc powerhouse containing Gelato, Sunset Sherbet, OG Kush, Peyote Purple, and the popular Cookies Strain. Expect some very potent, tasty dank buds with high levels of THC and an uplifting high.