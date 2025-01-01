stock photo similar to Deadband 12
Deadband 12
Deadband 12 is a weed strain from Evermore in Maryland. Deadband #12 is a breeding project made of Guava Cream #5 x Deadband #7 x Guava Cream 5 (Male). It is dense, well-structured, pretty, and strong. Deadband 12 is has sweet, funky, and citrus notes.
