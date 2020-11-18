Delicious Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Delicious Candy.
Delicious Candy effects
5 people reported 13 effects
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
20% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
20% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
20% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
20% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress