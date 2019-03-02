ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Desert Diesel
  4. Reviews

Desert Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Desert Diesel.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Raygod52
Member since 2019
At first I didn’t like it. But the I went to sleep and woke up, and was like wtf. It’s very pungent and can be a little overwhelming if you’re not used to it. But over all,,,,,,strong.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for gangagal
Member since 2012
It’s a low key sour diesel. It makes me super talkative and upbeat but not so much motivated and energized as I would feel with sour diesel. If you’re looking for a chiller version of sour diesel, desert diesel is a good choice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review