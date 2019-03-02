Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
It’s a low key sour diesel. It makes me super talkative and upbeat but not so much motivated and energized as I would feel with sour diesel.
If you’re looking for a chiller version of sour diesel, desert diesel is a good choice.