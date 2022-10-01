Designer Runtz reviews
Designer Runtz strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Designer Runtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
j........8
October 1, 2022
Energetic
Happy
I grabbed a zip of this out of a dispensary in Mass. The grower was curaleaf they definitely didn't disappoint at all the price was even better they had it under D'Runtz after searching I found out it is really called Designer Runtz it was lime green buds. It is 🔥 I would recommend as a daily smoker..
c........x
December 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Very fruity, Runtz taste and definitely keeps you high for hours. Nice for the daytime also.
2........v
September 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is my first time writing a strain review and for a good reason. Designer Runtz is absolutely BUSSSIN. I got a 1g live resin cart from Kind Tree of this here Designer Runtz and I can 100% recommend this strain to someone looking for a very chill, clear headed, just all around enjoyable high. The feeling is 9.6/10 and taste is a solid 8. THC tested at 71.7% and 11.63% Terps! I feel relaxed but clear headed enough to do just about anything. If I had to describe this strains effects in 1 word it would be Peaceful. I try to stick to pure Sativa’s in the AM and Hybrid’s/ Indica’s in the afternoon/night but this cart literally goes well anytime of the day. D.R. is on my physical list of favorite strains! and I hope you get the chance to try this hidden gem. ✌🏼
D........9
October 1, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Shits bomb
S........o
April 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
This is definitely a phenomenal Indica strain. While I am more of a sativa man I do enjoy a good indica. I smoked a bowl, had a business call, traded stocks and had sex with my ex all under the Influence of designer runtz. Very relaxing feeling but didn’t come with a ton of brain fog. Definitely a strain made for couch melting but any around the house activity would work fine. Doesn’t effect me socially but did help me to think creatively and divergently.
o........p
July 8, 2023
Energetic
Focused
One of my favorite strains i’ve tried in my opinion, made me feel relaxed, but I still felt social. Didn’t make me too tired, but sure made me energized. I definitely recommend trying it if you have ADHD, because you’ll have a fun time with it 😂 Hope you all have a great high!
C........s
October 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Definitely makes you paranoid but otherwise is a LOVELY STRAIN I feel so happy but still kinda chill in a way. Would recommend 100%😋😋😋
d........1
July 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Nice, tight nuggets from Cannibist in Gainesville FL. 27.2% thc, some cbd, 1.7% terps. Obviously HIGH. And happy, relaxed and uplifted. Good blending of affects. So many great strains to enjoy. DesRtz is one of um. YES...