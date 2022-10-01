stock photo similar to Designer Runtz
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%
Designer Runtz
Designer Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato and The Original Z. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, focused, and energetic. Designer Runtz has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Designer Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Designer Runtz strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Designer Runtz strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Designer Runtz strain reviews21
j........8
October 1, 2022
Energetic
Happy
c........x
December 5, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
2........v
September 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy