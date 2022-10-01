This is my first time writing a strain review and for a good reason. Designer Runtz is absolutely BUSSSIN. I got a 1g live resin cart from Kind Tree of this here Designer Runtz and I can 100% recommend this strain to someone looking for a very chill, clear headed, just all around enjoyable high. The feeling is 9.6/10 and taste is a solid 8. THC tested at 71.7% and 11.63% Terps! I feel relaxed but clear headed enough to do just about anything. If I had to describe this strains effects in 1 word it would be Peaceful. I try to stick to pure Sativa’s in the AM and Hybrid’s/ Indica’s in the afternoon/night but this cart literally goes well anytime of the day. D.R. is on my physical list of favorite strains! and I hope you get the chance to try this hidden gem. ✌🏼