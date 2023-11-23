Diamond Punch reviews
t........4
November 23, 2023
Smooth full flavor. Decent body calming while my head is buzzing with brilliance. I’m not a hybrid smoker but I’ll dab some Diamond Punch hash anytime.
m........7
May 26, 2024
Even the dabs are smooth. Nice, relaxing but euphoric buzz